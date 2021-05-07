Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals Preview for Episode 3 on Disney+ Next Week

✖

The newest entry in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe has finally arrived on Disney+. On Tuesday, May 4th, Lucasfilm released the first episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, giving the Clone Wars spinoff a full 70-minute premiere to set up the adventures of these wayward clones. Just a few days later, on Friday morning, the second episode was released. We now have to wait a full week between every episode going forward, but Disney and Lucasfilm are already getting fans excited about the next installment with a short teaser trailer.

On Friday, after the debut of the second episode, the official Star Wars Twitter account shared a teaser for the upcoming third episode, as well as the rest of the season ahead. You can check it out in the video below!

The Bad Batch tells the story of Clone Force 99, a group of clones who have genetic alterations, making them different than the rest of the Clone Army. After the Palpatine delivers Order 66 and the Republic falls, Clone Force 99 breaks away from the Empire and forges ahead on their own.

There are five main members of Clone Force 99, but they're actually all voiced by the same actor. Dee Bradley Baker continues his work voicing clones in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels to bring Hunter, Crosshairs, Tech, Echo, and Wrecker all to life in The Bad Batch.

"Well, this very improvisational group of the Bad Batch is now asked to improvise on a level that's far more profound than they've ever been asked to," Baker told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "And so, they're actually uniquely suited to be able to move through the tectonic changes that are happening in the aftermath of Order 66. Hunter is the leader of the group, and he's always more careful and thoughtful and even keel in what he has to respond to. On top of that, you've thrown this group of specialists, this outsider group of specialists, you've also thrown a new character in, this this gal, Omega."

New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrive on Disney+ every Friday morning.

