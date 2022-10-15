Star Wars: Bakery Makes Life Size Han Solo in Carbonite Out of Bread

These days, folks are getting more and more creative when it comes to Star Wars recipes and DIY projects. Even StarWars.com has gotten in on the fun, recently releasing a cereal bar recipe and instructions on how to make your own B2EMO in honor of Andor. However, nothing we've seen recently tops One House Bakery in Northern California. They've taken Star Wars treats to a whole new level by creating a life-sized version of Han frozen in Carbonite out of bread.

"Introducing...Pan Solo!!!! This is our entry to the Scarecrow Contest @beniciamainst!! Pan Solo has been encased in levainite ☺️😉 I know, we're giant nerds! @catherinepervan and I created Pan out of bread dough!! Make sure you give us a vote if you like him!!" the bakery shared on Instagram. You can check out the photos below:

"People are just super interested by it, and you see people smelling it and poking it and they're just like, 'What is going on?'" co-owner Pervan told The New York Times. "They kind of don't believe you that it's made out of dough."

