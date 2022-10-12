Andor Fans Can Now Make Their Own B2EMO

Andor just released its sixth episode on Disney+, and the new show is an intense and exciting prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Since the show's release, Star Wars has been releasing some fun DIY ideas and recipes for folks who are loving the series. Their latest post is instructions on how to make your very own version of B2EMO, Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) original droid.

"Craft your own B2EMO droid from #Andor with the scraps in your recycling bin!" Star Wars wrote on Instagram. You can read the instructions on StarWars.com, and view the final result in their post below:

B2EMO, who Cassian calls "Bee," is the franchise's newest droid, who belongs to Maarva (Fiona Shaw). It was revealed early in the series that Bee was there when Maarva took Cassian from his home planet of Kenari. B2EMO has definitely seen better days by the time Andor kicks off, but the trusty sidekick helps Cassian in many ways throughout the show's first three episodes. Here's how B2EMO was originally described: "B2EMO – or Bee-two or more simply, Bee – is a very old and weary groundmerch salvage assist unit that's been towing scrap for the Andor family for years. The droid has a wide array of mechanical tools and various capabilities to meet the functions required."

Is Alan Tudyk's K-2SO in Andor?

Of course, Rogue One fans know Cassian eventually teams up with another droid, K-2SO, who was voiced by Alan Tudyk. Unfortunately, Andor is not expected to initially feature the beloved droid from Rogue One. During an interview with Collider last year, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney's D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he is unlikely to show up in the first season of the show.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

In addition to Luna, Star Wars: Andor stars Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The first six episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.