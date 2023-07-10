Star Wars The Black Series Force Ghost Qui-Gon Jinn and Jedi Legend Obi-Wan Kenobi Figures Unveiled

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has revealed two new exclusive figures in their Star Wars The Black Series lineup, and they are inspired by the final scenes in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. These releases include Qui-Gon Jinn, who appeared to Obi-Wan as a Force Ghost, and Obi-Wan himself with the goggles and toy he was carrying when he met the young Luke Skywalker. Pre-orders for both of these figures will be available starting on July 18th at 7am PT / 10am ET right here at Walmart as part of their next Collector Con event, which runs through the 19th.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES QUI-GON JINN (FORCE SPIRIT) – $27.99: "At the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi's long journey, he encounters the spirit of his old friend and mentor: venerable Jedi Master and student of the living Force, Qui-Gon Jinn. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI (JEDI LEGEND) – $27.99: "Emerging from his darkest days stronger and more hopeful than ever, Obi-Wan Kenobi looks towards the future and fulfilling his obligation to steward the Skywalker legacy. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including Obi-Wan's Lightsaber."

The Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn figures follow hot on the heels of two related Black Series exclusives. There's the Darth Vader (Duel's End) figure, which depicts Anakin Skywalker's face peering through his battle-damaged helmet after his fight with Obi-Wan. There's also a figure depicting Commander Appo. Pre-orders for the Darth Vader and Commander Appo figures will be available at starting on July 14th at 6am PT / 9am ET. exclusively at Target. The official details about each figure can be found below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COMMANDER APPO – $27.99: "A Clone Trooper in service to the Galactic Republic, Appo participated in several critical battles against the Separatists. He accompanied Anakin Skywalker to Coruscant's Jedi Temple as part of Order 66. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a removable helmet."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER (DUEL'S END) – $27.99: "As the momentous battle between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi nears its end, Kenobi peers past the armored visage of his former apprentice to see what Anakin Skywalker has become. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium battle-damaged deco and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory."

First announced way back in February, Hasbro recently opened up pre-orders for the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary Rebel Trooper (Endor) action figure along with making ROTJ 40th Vintage Collection Darth Vader (Death Star II), Han Solo (Endor Raid), and Weequay figures available individually. Everything you need to know can be found via the list below. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. The figures are expected to arrive in August.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Darth Vader (Death Star II) / $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the scene in Return of the Jedi when Luke Skywalker removes Darth Vader's helmet. Includes lightsaber accessory and a removable helmet.

/ $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the scene in Return of the Jedi when Luke Skywalker removes Darth Vader's helmet. Includes lightsaber accessory and a removable helmet. Star Wars The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Han Solo / $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes blaster accessory.

/ $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes blaster accessory. Star Wars The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Weequay / $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Weequays are a species with rough, wrinkled skin, often in a brown hue, who wear their hair in a topknot". Figure includes two accessories.

/ $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Weequays are a species with rough, wrinkled skin, often in a brown hue, who wear their hair in a topknot". Figure includes two accessories. The figures are also available in an assortment that includes the Tusken Warrior and Clone Captain Howzer / $135.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Rebel Commander (Endor) / $33.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes 4 accessories (alternate face plate)

In other Star Wars news, Star Wars: Ahsoka has an official official release date thanks to a new teaser trailer that dropped earlier this month. Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on August 23rd.

"Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, "Ahsoka" stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger."