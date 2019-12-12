Star Wars: New Plot Details About Rogue One Prequel Series Reportedly Revealed

Star Wars fans are currently in the midst of enjoying the franchise’s first live-action TV series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, all while a new TV series, which focuses on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor, is being developed, with a new report potentially revealing that the series plans to explore a much earlier point in the history of the character’s connection to the Rebel Alliance. While Diego Luna‘s Cassian revealed in his film debut that he had been in the fight since he was a child, a potential casting report could confirm that the series will utilize flashbacks to tell its story.

According to DiscussingFilm, “It seems we are going to see why he joined this fight at such a young age. Lucasfilm is currently eyeing to cast nine-year-old and 13-year-old versions of Cassian Andor. Lucasfilm is also eyeing to cast a nine-year-old sister of Cassian Andor’s. “

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luna is confirmed to reprise his role, while Alan Tudyk will reprise his role of droid K-2SO, with much of the film’s narrative being kept under wraps. While the potential casting of a young actor might not reveal too much about the series’ narrative, learning anything about what we could witness is still an exciting reminder that the series is being developed and, unlike Rogue One, will give a much clearer picture of Cassian than his final days and his mission of obtaining the plans to the Death Star.

The series is described, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.”

The Americans producer Stephen Schiff was tapped to serve as the series’ showrunner, with it recently being confirmed that Tony Gilroy would write the pilot and direct multiple episodes. Gilroy’s involvement has largely excited fans, as he helmed reshoots on Rogue One that reportedly altered the course of the adventure.

“If you look at Rogue, all the difficulty with Rogue, all the confusion of it … and all the mess, and in the end when you get in there, it’s actually very, very simple to solve,” Gilroy shared with The Moment With Brian Koppelman podcast of approaching the film. “Because you sort of go, ‘This is a movie where, folks, just look. Everyone is going to die.’ So it’s a movie about sacrifice.”

The Cassian Andor series is set to begin shooting next year.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!