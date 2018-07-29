Star Wars: Fans React to Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher Returning for ‘Episode IX’

Star Wars

Lucasfilm released a statement today that answered two of fans’ biggest questions about Episode IX: how will Carrie Fisher’s absence be handled and will Mark Hamill make an appearance?

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” director J.J. Abrams confirmed in the announcement. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

The statement also confirmed that Hamill would be returning, despite his character’s death in The Last Jedi. It’s still unclear how large a part he would have in the film, though, given his inclusion in the announcement, his part will likely be more than just a cameo.

Scroll down to see how excited fans are about Fisher and Hamill returning for Episode IX, landing in theaters December 2019!

