Fake ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Set Photo Is Actually From ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Reports are circulating about a mysterious set photo from the production of Star Wars: Episode IX, but the photo was recently revealed to be a hoax.

The original rumor originated on Reddit when someone posted a picture, claiming it was a leaked set photo from the new Star Wars film. But the picture actually comes from a time-lapse video from the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it would be interesting to see some mysterious jungle-set ruins and how it expands on the mythology of the Star Wars saga, that photo is unfortunately from an entirely different movie series.

Many fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming Star Wars film, which will be the last entry in the Skywalker Saga. And though Mark Hamill has teased and sometimes even spoiled aspects of the franchise in the past, he’s keeping quiet when it comes to Episode IX.

The Luke Skywalker actor recently posted on social media, warning fans that he’s not going to spill any secrets.

“I mention keeping my Star Wars opinions to myself & what happens? It triggers an avalanche of questions about the next one! All can is yes, I’m in it. Other than that, just consider it: EPISODE NEIN COMMENT,” Hamill wrote.

Others have tried to get spoilers from franchise newcomer Richard E. Grant, though he would only mouth the film’s plot without saying a word. So lip readers might want to scan his interview with Yahoo for secrets.

Some people have theorized that Grant would be playing the live-action version of Grand Admiral Thrawn, and he himself recognized that speculation.

“I’ve been asked in the street by people, and I’ve been told in the street by people what role I’m playing,” he said.

Grant’s an admitted fan of the franchise, recognizing his good fortune in being a part of the ninth installment.

“I saw the first one when I was a drama student in 1977,” Grant told Yahoo. “So if you told me then that I would be in a movie, which seemed absolutely beyond the realm of possiblity, and that, four decades later, I would actually be in the ninth, sort of final one of the whole arc of it, I would have said that you were either on drugs or certifiable. So I’m astonished that I’m in it.”

Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters in December 2019.