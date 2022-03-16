Star Wars Fans, Harley Quinn Fans, and More Celebrate Alan Tudyk’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Alan Tudyk! The actor known for Firefly, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Harley Quinn, Resident Alien, and more turned 51 on March 16th. Tudyk has been activie on social media today, first to celebrate the news that James Gunn will be appearing in an episode of Harley Quinn, the animated series that features Tudyk voicing Joker and Clayface. In addition to being Tudyk’s birthday, today will also see the release of the Season 2 mid-season finale of Tudyk’s SyFy series, Resident Alien. Tudyk has some more projects in the works, but many Star Wars fans are waiting to find out if he’s going to appear in the upcoming series, Star Wars: Andor. Currently, it doesn’t sound like he will be in the show’s first season, but if it gets a second, fans might be getting more of their favorite Imperial security droid, K-2SO.

“I am coming back at some point,” Tudyk confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. “I was there at the first announcement at D23 and, at that point, the story hadn’t been formalized yet, so now that it has been formalized, even though I was announced at the beginning, and every announcement I saw had me involved, I am not involved currently. I will be involved at some…later date.”

