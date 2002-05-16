Star Wars Fans Get Padme Trending As They Share Their Love for Natalie Portman's Character

Star Wars has been a huge topic of discussion on social media this weekend thanks to the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The new episode featured the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels' Ahsoka Tano, who was played by Rosario Dawson. The character's first appearance in the series has sparked all sorts of Star Wars chatter. In fact, certain characters who are not even in The Mandalorian are starting to trend on the social media site. You may have noticed a lot of people are chatting about Obi-Wan tonight, and he's not the only one. Many fans have taken to Twitter to share some thoughts about Padmé Amidala, the character played by Natalie Portman.

It appears the trend began after someone tweeted, "Say something nice about Attack of the Clones." You can check out that tweet here:

Say something nice about Attack of the Clones. pic.twitter.com/8tU64dkrTx — scooby 🍂 (@callme_scooby) November 27, 2020

Apparently, most of the nice things people have to say about Episode II revolve around both Obi-Wan and Padmé. In honor of the mother of Luke and Leia, we compiled some of the best Padmé tweets from the night for you to enjoy. You can check them out below...