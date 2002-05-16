Star Wars Fans Get Padme Trending As They Share Their Love for Natalie Portman's Character
Star Wars has been a huge topic of discussion on social media this weekend thanks to the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The new episode featured the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels' Ahsoka Tano, who was played by Rosario Dawson. The character's first appearance in the series has sparked all sorts of Star Wars chatter. In fact, certain characters who are not even in The Mandalorian are starting to trend on the social media site. You may have noticed a lot of people are chatting about Obi-Wan tonight, and he's not the only one. Many fans have taken to Twitter to share some thoughts about Padmé Amidala, the character played by Natalie Portman.
It appears the trend began after someone tweeted, "Say something nice about Attack of the Clones." You can check out that tweet here:
Say something nice about Attack of the Clones. pic.twitter.com/8tU64dkrTx— scooby 🍂 (@callme_scooby) November 27, 2020
Apparently, most of the nice things people have to say about Episode II revolve around both Obi-Wan and Padmé. In honor of the mother of Luke and Leia, we compiled some of the best Padmé tweets from the night for you to enjoy. You can check them out below...
One True Queen
idk why padmé was trending but i completely agree pic.twitter.com/Ia0Zruoosk— kira (@lastjedikira) November 29, 2020
She Deserves
my day is made because my sweet queen/senator/comfort character miss padmé amidala is trending and it’s what she deserves 🥺😭🥰 pic.twitter.com/w6aZoUC7KX— lexi ✿ loves hayden (@returnofpadme) November 29, 2020
Icon
I don't know why Padme is trending, but here's a reminder that she's the absolute best even with the OT seriously messing with her character sometimes. So few luxurious, ultra-feminine, whip smart, born-leader, justice warrior characters out there and she was fantastic. pic.twitter.com/UC6LzMhAI4— Launa Sorensen (@launasorensen) November 29, 2020
Attack of the Clones Rights
padmé in aotc is so very special pic.twitter.com/fOvB6wFL9v— zed | mando spoilers (@vadersanakin) November 28, 2020
Spread the Love
can’t believe padme is trending for no reason at all but anyway let’s keep her trending 🤧🙌🏻💋 pic.twitter.com/dsaBFDZot1— bunny, ceo of tpm padmé ✿ (@padmeheart) November 29, 2020
Can't Look Away
Padmé’s beauty leaves me speechless pic.twitter.com/0JZVCBIjm7— chiara ✰ (@adovranakin) November 29, 2020
Fan Art
Since our lovely Padme is trending I thought I'd share some of my favorite drawings I've done of her over the years! pic.twitter.com/emOStIrnox— 🎄 💀 Sandy Claws 💀🎄 (@Duchesofthemoon) November 29, 2020
BRB Crying
anakin was a completely different person around padmé, always happy and smiling and loving. and for her to watch him change into someone so dark and angry and completely different from the anakin she’d always known, in just a matter of days... pic.twitter.com/aZTvnGDUwo— pepe ✿ ceo of sad star wars (@skywalkerssith) November 28, 2020
No Choice But To Stan
padme trending i know thats right pic.twitter.com/XCWdcCz57f— ivy (@dcyIights) November 29, 2020