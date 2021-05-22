Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Fennec Shand Returns in the Bad Batch

✖

Fan-favorite The Mandalorian character Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen, returns to the Star Wars universe in the newest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. On Friday, Disney+ debuted the fourth episode of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff show, titled "Cornered." In the episode, the AWOL troops of Clone Force 99 are low on supplies and forced to land on the densely populated moon called Pantora, which saw plenty of conflict during the Clone Wars. The supply run proves how dangerous it is to be an outlaw on the run from the new Galactic Empire as the clones soon find themselves dealing with a bounty hunter on their tail.

That bounty hunter is, of course, Fennec Shand, who debuted in the first season of The Mandalorian. Din Djarin left the assassin for dead, but Boba Fett rescued her. She returned in the second season of The Mandalorian as Boba's right-hand woman and will be back again in The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ later this year.

Appearing in Star Wars: The Bad Batch allows fans to understand how Fennec earned her reputation as an elite assassin and mercenary. Voiced by Wen, Fennec is calm and collected as she pursues her target. What's interesting is that, while the Empire has a wanted notice out for The Bad Batch, Fennec seems primarily interested in Omega. This mysterious young clone left Kamino for the first time when the Bad Batch escaped. It's unclear if the Empire is aware of Omega's existence or why the Kaminoans created her, meaning it's possible that the Kaminoans, eager to retain their investment, were the ones to hire Fennec.

Either way, Fennec lives up to her reputation. She manages to separately knock out Hunter and Wrecker with ease and pursue Omega through heavy aerial traffic, with Hunter chasing her until she ultimately loses her target.

By the end of the episode, Fennec remains undeterred in her pursuit of the clones. That means this is unlikely to be the last time fans see her in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

"This is a younger Fennec, she's new to the bounty hunting scene and it's an interesting introduction for her," Star Wars: The Bad Batch producer Jennifer Corbett said in a recent interview with Radio Times. "She definitely comes in with a bang and proves to be a formidable force. It's been amazing to see her progression. The action that comes with that particular episode… it's really incredible."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.