Star Wars Grogu Funko Pop Comes With a Cookie and a T-Shirt

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+ now. The Mandalorian's third season debuts on March 1st. Pedro Pascal, along with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni, was on hand at Comic Con Experience in Brazil for the Season 3 release date announcement, and the release of a new Mandalorian teaser trailer. Pascal teased what fans have to look forward to when Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns.

"There's so much that you're going to see. I think some of the best things about Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian were the surprises," Pascal said. "We were all able to keep baby Grogu a secret, we were all able to keep Luke Skywalker's return to the world a secret. So there are more secrets to keep."

Asked to describe the upcoming third season of the live-action Star Wars series in one word, Pascal answered: "Epic."

