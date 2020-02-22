Star Wars: Harrison Ford Says Crew Felt “Complete and Utter Disdain” While Filming

Star Wars star Harrison Ford does not have time for Star Wars trivia. He doesn’t know or care about Force ghosts, and carbonite might as well be the same thing as kryptonite to him. But if Star Wars seems a bit silly to Ford, that’s nothing compared to how the original Star Wars crew felt while watching Ford and his co-stars act in the film. Those young actors were working with a more experienced crew on a film like no other before it. That created an interesting dynamic. Ford recalls the way the crew looked at the actors during the production of that first Star Wars movie during a BuzzFeed interview.

Ford names “The complete and utter disdain that our very experienced British crew felt for what we were doing” as his favorite behind-the-scenes memory from Star Wars. “They couldn’t figure it out. Guy running around in a dog suit and princess and some guys in tight pants. They couldn’t figure out what we were doing, so they laughed at us constantly, thought we were ridiculous. And we were, but we made a movie that people really enjoyed seeing.”

Ford went on to play Han Solo in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. He returned again 33 years later in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in which Ben Solo, Han’s son, slays his father. He had one last outing as the scoundrel smuggler in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which surprised even Ford.

“When JJ asked me to do it, I said, ‘Are you kidding? I’m dead!’ ‘Sorta dead. You can do this.’ He hadn’t written anything at that time,” Ford said in a recent interview of his conversation with director J.J. Abrams. “But he said, ‘This is going to be great.’ So I said okay. If JJ asked you do something, you’d probably do it too. He’s a very persuasive guy.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended the Skywalker saga, but there are still new and upcoming stories set in the Star Wars universe. On Friday, the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premiered on Disney+. The second season of The Mandalorian is set to debut later this year. Disney leadership suggested that Star Wars‘ future lies in television. And yet, there are reports that a new Star Wars movie is in the works from the director of Sleight.