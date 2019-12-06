Star Wars: John Boyega Doesn’t Think Finn Has a Crush on Rey in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters in two weeks, which means the film’s cast is currently busy with their press tour. One actor who has been making the rounds is John Boyega, who is best known for playing stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn in the new trilogy. Boyega recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his character’s feelings for Daisy Ridley‘s character, Rey. In the first film, Finn’s behavior indicates he has a thing for her, but in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, things took a different direction when the film emphasized the chemistry between Rey and Kylo (Adam Driver). Finn also shared a kiss with Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) while many fans ship Finn with Poe (Oscar Isaac). Here’s what Boyega had to say about Finn and Rey:

“I don’t feel like it is,” Boyega said when asked if Finn’s crush on Rey still exists. “I don’t know. The Rose-Finn saga, I still don’t know what that is yet. I think for Finn there’s a bit of confusion, as it happens in real life — you’re feeling somebody else more than the other, and things pop up. I think Finn is in a bit of confusion. Despite all the lightsaber stuff and the fate of the world, Finn still is in his early ’20s going on through.”

The actor also added his feelings about his real-life chemistry with Isaac:

“Oscar and I always wanted more together and [director J.J. Abrams] gave us that opportunity,” Boyega says. “We’ve gone on a lot of missions between the last movie and this one so it’s a real opportunity to show some real chemistry that Oscar and I have in real life, which makes it much more enjoyable for everybody to watch.”

Sadly, Abrams confirmed earlier this week that a FinnPoe romance won’t be taking place in The Rise of Skywalker. However, both Isaac and Boyega have expressed their love for the ship.

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” Isaac revealed. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of…I don’t know what.”

Boyega revealed on the D23 Expo red carpet that he believed the FinnPoe relationship has the longest staying power in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the movie’s panel, he also had a hilariously negative reaction to finding out Poe has a history with Keri Russell’s new character.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.