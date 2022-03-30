Star Wars: Donald Glover Weighs in on Involvement in New Lando Series

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy claimed in December of 2020 that the new limited series Star Wars: Lando was being developed, though no other official details about the project have emerged in the time since, with Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Donald Glover recently weighing in on the project. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host brought up the project, with Glover dodging any direct confirmation that he would be returning for the series, yet also didn’t shoot down the notion, with many fans assuming this means we can expect Glover to reprise the role of the iconic gambler.

When Kimmel claimed that Glover was about to start work on Lando, the actor immediately joked, “Am I? [You’re] just telling all my business … No, yeah, I have a lot of things. I like to blossom, and then go away … And right now it’s definitely the start of another one of those. I have like a ton of stuff I’ve been working on, but I just wanted it all to come out at the same time. I feel like that’s what’s important to me.”

Glover expertly dodges any direct confirmation about being involved in the new series, yet by not debunking the idea and by confessing that he’s about to be quite busy, it would seem like this confirms he’s involved in the project. Given that fans have been wondering about the project since it was announced, this will surely come as good news to audiences.

At the time the project was announced, it was described as an “event series,” implying that it wouldn’t be an ongoing project. Lando was set to be developed by Dear White People creator Justin Simien.

Another question audiences have is when Lando could move forward, regardless of whether we can expect to see Glover reprise his Solo role. Reports claim that Season 3 of The Mandalorian is wrapping up production currently, with Star Wars: Ahsoka set to begin production shortly. There’s also Star Wars: The Acolyte, another project we’ve yet to learn any updates about, as fans are also waiting to learn when Star Wars: Andor could possibly be premiering on Disney+, following reports in 2021 that the series had wrapped.

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars: Lando.

