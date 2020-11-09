Star Wars: Russian Doll Creator Is Staying Away From Fan Theories About Her Disney+ Show

✖

From the time it was confirmed earlier this year, there have been no shortage of theories online about Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland's Disney+ Star Wars series. With the currently-untitled series set to be a "martial-arts thriller" with a female protagonist in a point in time that has largely been unexplored within the Star Wars universe, fans have been working overtime trying to figure out exactly who, where, and when the story may include. But for Headland, those theories are something she avoids, at least for now.

In an interview with Fantastic Frankey, Headland said she tries to avoid the various theories that have been floating around about her show, likening it to being something she just doesn't want to see.

"I try to stay away from my show just because I'm trying to stay away from my show," Headland said. "In the same way that, like, when I open up my phone and it's on you know, photo. It's like 'I don't want to see that!'"

She went on to explain that, for her, the show being leaked also intruded on her own enjoyment of video essays about Star Wars on YouTube because she started seeing her face on all of them.

"There was nothing sadder than the day that they leaked it because, you know, all of my YouTube, I was going on all of them and they're like, suddenly they had my face on them and I was like, 'No! Close, close, close, no, no, no, no.'" she said.

She added that maybe at some point in the process she'd be interested, but just not this early on. Headland also explained that while her series is going to be female-centric, it won't exclude men. It's a show for everyone.

"Just because my show is technically, yes, 'female-centric', meaning it centers around a female protagonist, I don't think that necessarily excludes men from that space," Headland explained. "I relate to male characters all the time. I root for Mando. I root for Luke... An inclusive space means an inclusive space. But at the same time, I think that just because something has a female protagonist doesn't necessarily mean it's only for women."

"I kind of see if Star Wars is a religion... I like to think of my show as a tent revival," Headland continued. "You can come over if you want to. We're going to be talking about some cool stuff. There's going to be some things we haven't discussed in the canon yet. There are going to be some characters you don't know about. I would love you to join us. I would love you to be interested in it. If it's not your thing -- the cool thing about Star Wars right now is there's so much you can align yourself with and get invested in, but if you don't like it, that's fine."

