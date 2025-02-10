Star Wars Lightsaber Replicas Are 25% Off Today Only

The Disney Store has chosen a random Monday in February for a Magic Access event that offers 25% off sitewide using the code MAGIC at checkout (free shipping on orders $75+). Rarely do these sales include their high-end Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas, but this is one of those occasions. Until the end of the day today, February 10th, you can score the discount right here at The Disney Store. Head below to check out some of our picks for what could be a really awesome Valentine’s Day gift for a Star Wars fan.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Electronic Lightsaber Hilt Set ( $550 $412.50 / Limited to 3000 units) – See at The Disney Store: Includes replicas of the hilts carried by Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker. Presented in a wooden box featuring art depicting the three Jedi with their names spelled out in Aurebesh lettering. Works with their lightsaber blades, which are sold separately.

Star Wars Gungi Lightsaber Hilt ( $159.99 $119.99)- See at The Disney Store: This is the weapon of the Wookiee Jedi and Order 66 survivor, Gungi. Appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Gungi’s lightsaber hilt is carved from the brylark tree, which is recreated in this replica with the look of ancient wood grain paired with intricate silvertone etchings. It will come packaged in a case with the Elemental Nature insignia on the front.