Star Wars: Lucasfilm Promotes The Rise of Skywalker Producer Michelle Rejwan to Oversee Live-Action Movies and TV

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to be the culmination not only of the Skywalker Saga, which launched back in 1977 with the original film, but also the final film that Disney announced when it purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012. The studio is in a transitional period as it is developing where the franchise will be headed in the future, having revealed a series of release dates for future films, though it has withheld from fans what movies will earn those releases. According to Deadline, Lucasfilm has announced that Michelle Rejwan, a producer on The Rise of Skywalker, has been named the new Senior Vice President of Live Action Development and Production.

“Working with Michelle over the last seven years as a producer on both [Star Wars:] The Force Awakens and now The Rise of Skywalker, I have seen first-hand her skills collaborating with writers and directors, and I’ve been incredibly impressed with her creative skills and her ability to manage the complexity surrounding these massive projects,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared. “I know the importance of building a team that you trust and have fun working with – it is paramount to our success. There’s an exciting momentum building around the future of the franchise, and both myself and the Lucasfilm team look forward to working with Michelle in shaping the future in all areas of story development, from theatrical film development to live-action content for Disney+.”

It’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fans, as the franchise is attempting to focus on the saga’s future as opposed to merely continuing the adventures of familiar faces.

Debuting later this year on Disney+ is Star Wars: The Mandalorian, marking the series’ first foray into a live-action TV series. Likely coming to the streaming platform next year will be a prequel series focusing on Cassian Andor and K-2SO from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Following The Rise of Skywalker, the next Star Wars films to land in theaters will be in December of 2022, 2024, and 2026. Disney CEO Bob Iger previously confirmed the first of these films would be coming from Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, while Lucasfilm has previously confirmed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson would be developing his own trilogy of films.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

