Star Wars: Mark Hamill Says He Cringes Whenever He Sees This Luke Skywalker Meme

Few franchises are as well known or beloved as Star Wars, which means memes making light of the galaxy far, far away have spread far and wide, with Mark Hamill recently noting that a behind-the-scenes photo of him mishandling a lightsaber always make him cringe. There are multiple variations of the meme, all of which center around how Obi-Wan Kenobi offers Luke Skywalker his father's lightsaber, only for Luke to immediately point the powerful weapon at his face. When discussing how he cringes when he sees the image, Hamill specified how this shot wouldn't have made it into the movie, given Obi-Wan's relaxed expression.

"This makes me cringe every time I see it," Hamill tweeted. "I don't remember doing this in the movie. I think it's just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn't look so remarkably unconcerned."

This makes me cringe every time I see it. 😳😩 I don't remember doing this in the movie. I think it's just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn't look so remarkably unconcerned. 🙄 https://t.co/WXH4Ng0OzX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2021

While Hamill may have clarified the origins of the photo and expressed his visceral reaction to the meme, he's one of the most active members of the Star Wars franchise on social media and often offers memes that poke fun at the series, and himself, on his different platforms. Additionally, the actor is also happy to share behind-the-scenes anecdotes that fans might be unaware of.

Earlier this year, one fan shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Hamill with Leia Organa actress Carrie Fisher from the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back production, with the actor recalling how Fisher arrived mainly to ensure that she got an exclusive crew jacket.

"[First] day of Empire in Finse, Norway," Hamill captioned the photo. "She had no scenes there, but came along just to hang out & not miss any of the fun. She always regretted not going to Tunisia for [Star Wars: A New Hope]."

He added, "It was also a way to make sure she got her own crew snow-jacket. (and yes, I still have mine)."

When Star Wars fans were shocked by the Luke Skywalker cameo in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, Hamill initially played coy about his involved, though then went on to thank the fans and the series' filmmakers for their support and for the opportunity.

Stay tuned for details on Hamill's possible future with the franchise.

