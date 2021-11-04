Star Wars: Mark Hamill Explains Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Photo From The Empire Strikes Back

If you ask Mark Hamill a Star Wars question on Twitter, there’s a good chance you’ll get a reply. Sometimes the actor responds to tweets with hilarious jokes and other times he shares interesting behind-the-scenes information about the iconic franchise. This week, a fan asked about a photo from the set of The Empire Strikes Back, which features Hamill being lifted up by a crew member while filming the Wampa scene on Hoth.

“Always nice that a couple of people have your back. Looks a little painful,” @IDreamOfHamill tweeted. “The longer you hang upside-down, the redder your face becomes. This was a way to counteract that between takes, so we could shoot longer without getting me out of the harness. #TimeIsMoney,” Hamill replied. You can check out the behind-the-scenes photos in the tweet below:

The longer you hang upside-down, the redder your face becomes. This was a way to counteract that between takes, so we could shoot longer without getting me out of the harness. #TimeIsMoney 💰 https://t.co/swNpz4kvwE — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 3, 2021

Hamill was recently in Serbia filming his upcoming movie The Machine, which he’ll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The film is set to be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father, played by Hamill, kidnapped.

As for Star Wars, the future of the franchise is looking bright with a whole lot of content to look forward to. During the Disney Investor Day live stream last year, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that an Ahsoka series is coming starring Rosario Dawson and will tie in with The Mandalorian. Rangers of the New Republic was also announced in December but has since been removed from active development. During the live stream, Kennedy also confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more. It was also revealed last month that Christensen is coming back again for the Ahsoka show. In the meantime, the first project on the line-up is The Book of Boba Fett, which is expected to premiere on Disney+ in December. The show is set to star Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

Here’s how Disney+ describes The Book of Boba Fett in a press release: “The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.