Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Wants to Meet The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to an end in December and featured a mind-blowing cameo. Star Wars' original hero, Luke Skywalker, showed up at the end of the episode to take Grogu for Jedi training, which was a huge delight for Star Wars fans everywhere. The show credited Mark Hamill for the role since they used his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set. In fact, Bo-Katan Kryze actor Katee Sackhoff recently shared she had no idea the character was supposed to be Luke until she watched the episode. That means Sackhoff and Hamill have never met, but they're hoping to change that soon.

A fan on Twitter asked Sackhoff about bringing her dad to the set and asked if it was true that he was there for the big Luke reveal. "Yes, although we never got to meet @HamillHimself #Oneday," Sackhoff replied. "It would be such a pleasure to meet you one day, @kateesackhoff It is our destiny...! Forcefully Yours," Hamill wrote back. "Mr Hamill, I cannot begin to tell you how much you influenced my childhood, which put me on the path that led to this very moment. My mind is blown, somebody please pinch me. This Is The Way," Sackhoff replied. You can check out the interactions below:

Mr Hamill, I cannot begin to tell you how much you influenced my childhood, which put me on the path that led to this very moment. My mind is blown 🤯 Somebody please pinch me. This Is The Way 💙 https://t.co/suZDsmqat3 — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) March 6, 2021

Sackhoff isn't the only The Mandalorian star to have some nice interactions with Hamill on Twitter. The actor recently had a great chat with Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) on the social media site in which they praised each other.

"You (& Luke) have been immensely inspirational & impactful to my childhood & as an adult. To have shared a scene with you in @themandalorian is truly one of the biggest highlights, not just in my career, but in my life. Thank you," Wen originally wrote. "So this happened & I'm literally speechless, other than to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa," Hamill replied with the hashtag #YoureNotSoBadYourself. "I’ve reached nerd nirvana," Wen added. "Gotta say, this Is WAY cooler than the time Steven Tyler spilled red wine on my arm and wiped it off with cocktail napkins at a party."

