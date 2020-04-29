Star Wars: Mark Hamill Identifies Declassified UFO Footage as TIE Fighters
Earlier this week, the Pentagon officially released footage captured by the Navy that depicts UFOs, but Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is familiar enough to recognize a TIE fighter when he sees one, taking to Twitter to joke about recognizing a familiar vessel in the footage. The Pentagon claims they released the footage in hopes of clearing up confusion about footage that has leaked over the years, with the footage hopefully being far less provocative than some UFO enthusiasts assumed it to be, resulting in Hamill playfully pointing out that these weren't "unidentified" flying objects, due to the Navy interface making one of the objects look like the famous franchise fighter.
That's no UFO... that's a TIE fighter.#IdentifiedFlyingObject https://t.co/OVgvJ1ij24— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 28, 2020
Hamill wasn't the only one to spot the resemblance, as his fans also noted the similarity and appreciated Hamill's humor.
