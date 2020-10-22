Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen and Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Bond Over Insomnia Troubles

✖

Any fan of Agents of SHIELD star, Ming-Na Wen, knowns the actor is a lover of Star Wars. In fact, she had a life-long dream come true last year when she appeared in an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Despite being a Disney Legend, Wen still does her fair share of fangirling over the galaxy far, far away. In fact, she had a fun exchange with Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, on Twitter this week. The two actors bonded over having insomnia, and Wen couldn't help but freak out over the fact that Hamill knew her name.

"Insomnia SUCKS!! Especially since I have to be up in 4 hours. I couldn’t sleep, so got back on the computer to bitch about it," Wen tweeted. "I feel your pain, Ming-Na. Insomnia always seems to strike when you have to work the next day. Maddening," Hamill replied. "If insomnia gets your attention, I may never sleep again," Wen jokingly replied. She later added, "Ok, I’m not delirious from lack of sleep, right? Mark Hamill, my childhood hero, @HamillHimself, tweeted me back....with 'Ming-Na.' HE KNOWS MY NAME! Bitching has turned into geeking out. I’m exhausted! Love you, MH!" You can view the tweet interactions below:

If insomnia gets your attention, I may never sleep again! 😂😍 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 https://t.co/0vGdzcYoDz — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) October 21, 2020

Ok, I’m not delirious from lack of sleep, right? Mark Hamill, my childhood hero, @HamillHimself, tweeted me back....with “Ming-Na.” HE KNOWS MY NAME!🥺 Bitching has turned into geeking out. I’m exhausted!😂😍🙌🏼 Love you, MH!🧡 #MTFBWY https://t.co/0vGdzcYoDz — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) October 21, 2020

Recently, ComicBook.com compiled a list of characters we'd like to see on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and included both Wen's Fennec Shand and Hamill's Skywalker. While it's unlikely Hamill will be reprising his iconic role, we cannot imagine the hero won't come up considering Mando and Baby Yoda are on a quest to find the Jedi. As for Fennec, her fate was left up in the air last season. She was shot by Calican, but a mysterious pair of boots walked up to her body at the end of the episode. Many speculate they may have been Boba Fett’s, and we're very curious to find out more.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th.