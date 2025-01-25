Star Wars Doesn’t Need Major Actors to Headline Its Movies (Sorry, Ryan Gosling)

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Gosling is currently in negotiations to join an upcoming Star Wars film directed by Deadpool filmmaker Shawn Levy. While details of the film are still under wraps, it would be safe to assume that Ryan Gosling would become the film’s lead. It seems like an incredible combination that could lead to a Star Wars movie that we’ve never seen before, right? Well, there’s no doubt there would be a tremendous amount of talent that could create an all-time great sci-fi classic. But Star Wars just doesn’t need major actors to headline its movies. The franchise has always been more about massive casts filled with colorful and one-of-a-kind characters and less about hiring the biggest actors in Hollywood. Unless Disney plans to slap a ton of makeup on Ryan Gosling or throw him into a Wookiee suit, his casting would be a bit of a misstep.

This is not a knock on Ryan Gosling or his acting ability. He has proven over and over again that he is capable of losing himself in a role and fully committing to a character. While he has gained a tremendous amount of attention for his role as Ken in Barbie, Ryan Gosling has also turned heads in films such as La La Land, The Nice Guys, and Drive. He has a gift for comedy that is undeniable, but his ability to command a dramatic scene is no joke either. Just look at his performance in Blade Runner 2049. Despite playing a replicant, he chews up scenes with his raw emotion and tormented psyche. With that said, his casting in a Star Wars just wouldn’t quite feel right because his star might just shine a little too bright for the universe.

Going Rogue

Take a look at Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The film is loaded with an impressive cast who all possess incredible talent. Starring Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Riz Ahmed, and Forest Whitaker, the movie has no shortage of some of the best scene-stealing actors in the game. However, there isn’t a name with the star power of Ryan Gosling. Let’s face it, he currently has enough leverage in Hollywood to get cast in just about any movie he wants. On the other end, while actors like Jones, Mendelsohn, and Mikkelsen are undoubtedly top-tier performers, they probably couldn’t pull off playing Ken. (Though, writing this, how amazing would it be to see Mads Mikkelsen sing “I’m Just Ken?”)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was made with a budget of over $200 million, but the movie has such an intimate feeling to it when looking at its scope. The film was about a small team of operatives who were stacked up against all odds while facing the Empire. It is a true underdog story. In fact, in many entries into the Star Wars franchise, there have been narratives about the small and underpowered underdog facing off against a much stronger opponent. That theme only works when you can believe that the team are true underdogs. With Ryan Gosling becoming one of the most recognizable actors in the world today, that team of underdogs becomes slightly less believable. Besides, the Star Wars brand is a headline name in itself. You don’t need an A-lister to sell tickets. And, like Jones said in December 2024, she still has “unfinished business” with Star Wars. So fans could even see more of her in Andor.

In a Casting Room Far, Far Away

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levy’s Star Wars film will be a stand-alone film that has nothing to do with the Skywalker Saga. While it’s unclear which direction Levy will take the film, the story has been developing since 2022. Since then, Levy’s Star Wars movie was able to find a writer in Jonathan Tropper. But as the film nears a possible production date, it appears that Ryan Gosling would become a bit of a late addition to the development of the film as opposed to a designed centerpiece of the story. This move has had a massive impact on the film’s timeline, as Levy was reported to be close to directing a movie with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. But with Ryan Gosling entering the picture, this unnamed Star Wars movie could begin filming as early as this fall.

Without plot details, it is impossible to say for sure if one actor could be a bad fit for Star Wars, especially such a talented one. After all, Ryan Gosling could go on to play one of the most original and iconic characters in franchise history. But Star Wars has never had to rely on major actors to headline its movies, so why start now? Hollywood is filled with countless actors chomping at the bit to make a name for themselves. With a franchise that is blessed with endless possibilities and unlimited galaxies, why not give a more obscure actor a chance to become the next Mark Hamill?