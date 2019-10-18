27-Hour Star Wars Marathon Coming to AMC Theaters

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude the Skywalker Saga that kicked off in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope and, to send the series out in truly epic fashion, select AMC theaters will be screening a massive 27-hour marathon of all the canon, live-action Star Wars films. While AMC confirms that the event will consist of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, it doesn’t mention anything about the standalone films, yet the marathon’s massive run time has us speculating that it could include those films. As an added bonus, anyone participating in the marathon will get to witness The Rise of Skywalker two hours before its first public screenings.

Per AMC Theatres’ website, “On Wednesday, December 18th, ahead of its official opening on December 20th, fans can be among the first to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by attending Star Wars Marathon. Experience all nine Star Wars saga films in one epic day. Fans will receive a commemorative pin and blanket, and a concession offer. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will start at 5 p.m. local time, one hour earlier than regular public showtimes.”

The site also notes that the entire marathon has a run time of 27 hours and 21 minutes. This would allow for more than three hours per film for the Skywalker Saga, but when including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story, each film would occupy roughly two-and-a-half hours, likely confirming their inclusion. Another possibility would be that each film would come with a break period, allowing audiences to exit a theater, yet with previous Marvel marathons hosted by Disney showing the films in quick succession to one another, it’s more likely this run time accounts for the spinoff films.

The long run time might be intimidating to many fans of the franchise, but director of The Rise of Skywalker J.J. Abrams previously revealed how his new film is set to bring closure to the entire saga, making this marathon an even more epic journey.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker officially lands in theaters on December 20th.

