Star Wars’ Samuel L. Jackson Thinks Mace Windu Survived (Could He Be Right?)

Star Wars actor Samuel L. Jackson thinks that Mace Windu survived that massive tumble. In a new interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the franchise star is still holding out hope for a return somehow. He’s promoting The Piano Lesson on Netflix. But, Star Wars fans are hoping that Mace Windu can have another day in the sun as so many of the older characters in the series are getting miniseries on Disney+. Could there be a way for that iconic purple lightsaber to have another day in the sun? For Jackson, he thinks it’s absolutely possible. (In just a few years, a ton of “dead” Star Wars figures have roared back to life on the streaming service.) Clearly, the beloved actor is having some fun with the idea during this interview. Take a look!

Jackson quipped, “I mean, there’s a long history of one-armed, one-handed people in the Star Wars universe. So, just cause they cut my arm off and I fell out of a window, doesn’t mean I’m dead. I’m a Jedi! I’m the second-most powerful Jedi in the universe, next to Yoda. Yeah, he’s out there walking the Earth with Jules [from Pulp Fiction.]”

The interview all this drama seems to be spawning from is Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. Jackson talked about asking Bryce Dallas Howard to get him back in the game for The Mandalorian. While that hasn’t happened yet, it sparked the entire debate of whether or not Mace Windu survived again. The fans help determine a lot of what gets put into production over there at Lucasfilm. Maybe some noise could help see this Jedi get up off the mat and back to swinging that saber in some sort of prequel? Here’s what Jackson had to say during that conversation.

“Definitely. There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars… The only person I’ve ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, ’cause I just did a movie with her,” Jackson said back then. “And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, ‘You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?’ She’s like, ‘I love you, you’re amazing!’ So, ‘Put me back in there… Put me in, coach, I’m ready!’ You know, I’ll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up.”

Get the band back together?

Unfortunately for Jackson in Star Wars fans that want to see another Mace Windu project, it doesn’t look like that’s on the horizon right now. Lucasfilm is hard at work on the Star Wars: The Mandalorian movie and whatever Rey’s new sequel movie will be, in the coming years. Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 also just got a green light so the dance card for Disney+ is filling up pretty quickly too. Lando Calrisian will be getting his own series starring Donald Glover, that the star is riding right now, and that should excite viewers who love to see fan-favorites again. But, on the Mace Windu front, it’s just going to be hard to find a space for Samuel L Jackson reprising that popular role from the prequel trilogy. Fans should take solace in the fact that the prequels have never been more popular, and that might open the door to revisit those characters sooner rather than later. For now, we all wait for any word of Jackon getting to don those robes again.



