Skeleton Crew Teaser Shows What It’s Like to Be a Kid in Star Wars’ Universe

A new teaser for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew depicts what a suburban child’s typical everyday life is like in the galaxy far, far away. Released on the official Star Wars Twitter account, the video begins with main character Wim going through his daily routine of getting ready for school, attending classes with his friends, and returning home just in time to start it all over again. It’s clear he’s become bored by the monotony, as he’s ready to shake things up with some excitement.

In the second half of the promo, Wim gets a lot more excitement than he bargained for. A montage of out-of-context action shots depict the Skeleton Crew kids in a variety of life-threatening situations, as they deal with vicious space monsters, engage in ship battles, and more. However, despite how dire the circumstances appear, the group still has a sense of awe and wonder on their journey.

Don’t you ever want to do anything exciting?



The two-episode premiere of #SkeletonCrew is streaming December 3 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FSCdYPXlxo — Star Wars (@starwars) November 15, 2024

With Skeleton Crew‘s December 3rd release date fast approaching, Lucasfilm has been ramping up their marketing efforts recently. This short teaser arrives only a couple of weeks after the latest trailer, which placed an emphasis on the show’s young cast of characters. Previous promotional materials have also highlighted Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious Force-sensitive human who teams up with the core group of kids and agrees to help them get home.

For a while now, Skeleton Crew has drawn comparisons to classic Amblin Entertainment productions from the 1980s, which frequently juxtaposed mundane suburban life with extraordinary adventure. Creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford pitched their show as “Goonies in Star Wars,” looking to capture the tone of a story people of all ages can enjoy. While the show focuses on children, Ford has said it’s not like a “kids’ movie,” emphasizing the narrative still has serious stakes.

The depiction of an Earth-like suburbia where children ride the school bus is one of the more unique aspects in Skeleton Crew. The franchise is no stranger to coming-of-age stories, but those primarily have been about desert orphans discovering their place in the universe. Skeleton Crew looks like it will provide a fresh spin on that traditional formula by showcasing a different side of the galaxy. One of the benefits of Star Wars expanding into television is giving creative teams the opportunity to branch off like this and go in a direction audiences haven’t really seen before. It will be interesting to see how the suburban element is fleshed out as the series progresses.

Skeleton Crew is shaping up to be a fun and thrilling ride through the Star Wars galaxy. With The Acolyte being cancelled and another movie being indefinitely delayed, the franchise could use a win as we close out the year. Something that harkens back to the blockbusters of yesteryear has a lot of potential to entertain audiences during the holiday season. Watts and Ford pushed the right buttons making Spider-Man movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so hopefully they did the same thing for Star Wars.