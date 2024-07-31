Star Wars: Skeleton Crew First Official Looks Released

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has released the first look at the Disney+ series. People Magazine sat down with Jude Law to talk about the show and the crew of young adventurers he finds himself out there with. Law plays Jod Na Nawood and he’s joined by young performers including Ravi Cabot-Conyers (known as Wim in this show), Kyriana Kratter (plays KB), Robert Timothy Smith (a character by the name of Neel) and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (is also along as Fern.) Their veteran teammate told People that joy really guides this series.

“It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars,” Law smirked. “And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There’s a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew plays in contrast with the previous Star Wars series on Disney+, The Acolyte. Law says that he and his younger cast members are, “all in constant state of confusion and jeopardy and challenge.” The star would continue, “very much a piece about working together and overcoming fears and overcoming…perhaps [one’s] opinion of oneself or one’s own weaknesses in order to succeed.”

“I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved,” Law complimented his child co-star. “Those four in particular who worked with me very closely were just great fun and incredibly professional, and I’m immensely proud to be a part of their crew.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Teases Tone

A lot has been made about the tone of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Not too long ago, EW spoke to Chris Ford about his collaboration with Jon Watts. Like Law said up above, this is very much a family adventure. “Skeleton Crew’s tone is an adventure,” Ford explained. “We wanted it to be a lot of fun. But of course, along with adventure comes the downside of it, which is danger. And when the kids are in danger, it’s extra fraught. So we played with that, but overall we wanted it to be just a fun adventure.”

Here’s how Lucasfilm describes the upcoming series: “When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

