Score a Major Deal on ‘Star Wars’ Sphero Droids

Sphero's remote-controlled droids are among the coolest Star Wars toys ever made, but they have a price tag to match. If you've ever thought about buying one, or adding another droid to your collection to take advantage of their ability to interact with one another, now would be a good time. The entire lineup of droids currently have significant deals attached to them.

Let's start with Amazon. There you'll find that the R2-D2, BB-8, and BB-9E models are all significantly discounted, and there's a bonus promotion attached that makes getting one extra tempting. If you purchase any one of these three droids, you'll get a Force Band that allows you to control them with gestures for free. The eligible droids are listed below:

• R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid - $129.99 (28% off)

• BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Trainer - $129 (14% off)

• BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Trainer - $99.99 (33% off)

Best Buy has also listed their exclusive R2-Q5 droid for only $99.99, which is a whopping 50% off the original price that it sold for when it was a Best Buy / NYCC exclusive back in October. Apparently, these were produced in limited quantities, so collectors might want to jump on it sooner rather than later.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.