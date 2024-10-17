Star Wars: The Acolyte’s Carrie-Anne Moss Reveals the Shocking Way She Found Out About Cancellation

Star Wars: The Acolyte created quite a bit of conversation throughout the first season, but unfortunately it isn’t going to get a season 2. The cancellation came as a surprise to some, even for those who weren’t expected to return due to events that played out in season 1. Carrie-Anne Moss is one of the first season’s pivotal characters who would have likely not made any sort of return in a future season due to her character dying earlier on. That said, it’s always a bummer when a series you’ve been a part of is cancelled, especially so early in the run. In an interview with ComicBook about Moss’ new project Die Alone, Moss was asked about the cancellation and how she felt upon hearing the news, and for Moss it’s something that unfortunately comes with the territory, though she did reveal the shocking way she found out about the show’s end.

“Yeah. I mean, I’ve been asked that question a lot today, and it’s funny because, you know, when being an actor, you’re in shows all the time that are canceled and it’s in the beginning, it’s kind of a bummer,” Moss said. “And then you just learn to not really be invested. You can’t be, it’s a protection mechanism.”

Moss played the role of Indara in the show, and due to Indara’s fate in the series, she had already said goodbye to the show well before the cancellation announcement. “So I didn’t even, I mean I died, so I was like I love everybody, but I didn’t, and I didn’t read about it. I heard from, like, a dad at school, and I was already working on something else. So it’s sort of like, oh, okay. it was over already for me. I don’t know, maybe that’s… I’m glad you liked it though. Yeah, I, I really enjoyed doing that too.”

Looking Forward to a Season 2

Another star from the show who also would not have made a return (at least without any sort of flashback) is Lee Jung-jae, who played Sol in the series. In an interview with EW, Lee said that despite the fact his character’s death would have prevented much in the way of appearances, he was really looking forward to watching a season 2 with Leslye Headland at the helm.

“As you know, my character had died already in the first season. So I wouldn’t have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway,” Lee said. “But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye’s writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a Season 2 with her at the helm.”

Lee does have some hope however that perhaps the show isn’t completely done. “Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future,” Lee said. “Because you never know what’s going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye’s second season.”

While you unfortunately won’t be able to see more of Indara or Sol in The Acolyte season 2, you can catch Carrie-Anne Moss’ new film Die Alone when it hits theaters, digital, and On Demand services on October 18th.