The Acolyte Star Lee Jung-jae Breaks Silence on Star Wars Series’ Cancellation

Star Wars: The Acolyte isn’t coming back for Season 2 and Lee Jung-jae has addressed the news. Entertainment Weekly caught up with the Master Sol actor to ask about the show getting canceled. Needless to say, Lee was taken aback by the announcement like everyone else. He said, “To hear the news, I was quite surprised personally as well.” The Internet has reacted to these developments in absolutely predictable fashion. Star Wars: The Acolyte fans are rallying around the show and showing love to the actors who helped bring The High Republic into live-action. While people who never liked The Acolyte are taking a victory lap while everyone wonders what led to this decision. In any case, Lee remains hopeful that maybe we might get to see more down the road.

“As you know, my character had died already in the first season. So I wouldn’t have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway,” Lee told the outlet. “But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye’s writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a Season 2 with her at the helm.”

“Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future,” Lee added. “Because you never know what’s going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye’s second season.”

A Weird End For Star Wars: The Acolyte

The season finale of Star Wars: The Acolyte

In the weeks leading up to this announcement, showrunner Leslye Headland said that she hadn’t heard anything about Star Wars: The Acolyte Season 2. Talking to EW a few weeks ago, the writer said she was taking a break to keep herself fresh in case the announcement came through. It’s clear that fans of the show were really looking forward to seeing where this tale would go in Season 2. Now, they’re hoping for a change of course, but who knows if that could even happen.

“You have to take a break,” the showrunner explained. “Especially after something like this. I don’t even know how many years my brain has been going, ‘Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars, Acolyte, Acolyte, Acolyte’ – just constantly solving problems, constantly thinking about it. It is very weird to now be in a place where I don’t need to do that. I always say to budding writers, ‘The most important thing that you can do is sit around and do nothing. Because the second you start to manufacture a story, you’re going to get stressed out and the story can’t start that way.’”

