‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Wins Third Weekend at the Box Office

Projections suggest that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will win its third weekend at the box office. Meanwhile, Jumanji is closing the gap.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $19 million on Friday. The film is projected to earn $55 million by Sunday and $72.3 million over the four-day weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped 23 percent from last week. That’s relatively small compared to The Force Awakens‘ 30 percent week three drop in 2015. It’s also good news following last week’s record-setting drop for The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected to cross the $500 million mark over the holiday weekend. Projections put the film at $535 million. That’s enough to become the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time domestic. That total will also make The Last Jedi the highest-grossing movie of 2017 domestic.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $220 million in its opening weekend. That makes it only the fourth film in history to earn over $200 million in its opening weekend. Star Wars: The Force Awakens broke records with its $247.9 million opening. Jurassic World earned $208.9 million in its first weekend. Marvel’s The Avengers opened to $207.4 million.

Last year’s Rogue One earned $155 million in its opening weekend.

Jumanji earned $17.8 million on Friday. The remake is expected to earn $66.1 million over the holiday weekend and to earn $187 million by year’s end.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently has an 83.28 ComicBook.com Composite Score. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also has a 4.06 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. Let us know what you thought of Star Wars: The Last Jedi by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.