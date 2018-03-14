Rian Johnson Teases Score-Only Version of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Fans of John Williams, which basically means ALL Star Wars fans, should be looking forward to a new version of the latest film in the saga that won’t have pesky things like dialogue or sound effects to clutter the movie.

Writer and director Rian Johnson revealed people who purchase the home video release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi will have access to a “score only” version of the movie. This will be a cut of the film without any other additional noises or sound, like a silent movie except for Williams’ epic soundtrack.

Johnson revealed the new version of the Star Wars movie at South by Southwest during a Facebook Live Q&A session to promote the movie’s release on Amazon Prime Video.

“One thing that I’m really excited about with it that I really want to talk up, and this was something that I pushed for a way to do — it’s a really special thing — we’re going to have a ‘music only’ version of the movie,” Johnson said to announce the release.

“Basically, we did a mix where there is no dialogue, no sound effects, no backgrounds — nothing but the score just playing at regular, perfect level,” Johnson said. “So you can watch it like a silent film just with John’s score. And I tell you, if you do this, it’s incredible because you see the nuance that he rides the emotion of the scenes with. And just being able to just focus of that music…”

The score is available by signing up for Movies Anywhere, a free service that allows users to link their different accounts and bring all of their digital purchases under one account. Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and others can all be combined for one destination.

In order to view the score-only version of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans just have to purchase the film from one of the many digital vendors and link their account on Movies Anywhere, and it will be accessible. There is no better time to watch this version of the film to appreciate Williams contributions, especially after the news that he’s set to retire from the franchise after the release of Star Wars: Episode IX.

“J.J. Abrams is preparing [Episode IX] that I will hopefully do next year for him,” Williams said to KUSC. “It will round up the series of nine that will be quite enough for me. Disney will take it further and they will probably continue on to do Star Wars for decades. So I think it’s all good.”

Fans can enjoy Williams’ latest score in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, now available on Digital HD.

