Star Wars: Tom Hardy’s ‘The Last Jedi’ Cameo Scene Reportedly Revealed

The J.J. Abrams-directed The Force Awakens kicked off a trend of high-caliber celebrities taking unrecognizable roles in the Star Wars saga, as that film featured appearances by both Simon Pegg and Daniel Craig. Fans knew that Tom Hardy had a cameo in the upcoming The Last Jedi, much like Princes Harry and William and Take That singer Gary Barlow, but sources have reportedly revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that they all appear in a scene together as Stormtroopers.

According to the outlet, sources revealed “that not only will the two royals, plus Hardy and Barlow, appear in The Last Jedi and as Stormtroopers, but they all appear together in the same scene. THR understands that the four will be seen guarding Boyega’s character, Finn, in an elevator, surely making it Star Wars‘ most secretly star-studded sequence of all time.”

These details line up with the information Boyega himself shared earlier this summer.

When Boyega was appearing on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, the actor revealed of the cameos, “I think they took that scene out. I’ve had enough with those Prince William secrets, man. They came on set; they were there, man. Tom Hardy was there, too – I said it. I’m sick of hiding this… Every time I get asked I don’t know how to dodge it. Yeah, they were on set.”

During an actors roundtable hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, Boyega said the experience made for a “strange contrast of a weird family” and clarified, “It’s the best of both worlds for me.”

It’s unclear at this time if anything the Stormtroopers say or do will help audiences figure out which actor is under which helmet, as many audiences didn’t know it was Craig underneath the armor of a character that confronted Rey on Starkiller Base.

With Simon Pegg’s cameo in The Force Awakens, audiences were somewhat aware that the actor, who starred in Abrams’ Star Trek films, would be playing some type of creature, having seen footage of the actor wearing an alien suit in behind-the-scenes footage. Fans might have recognized the voice of Unkar Plutt, who sold meal portions to Rey on Jakku, as Pegg.

The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

