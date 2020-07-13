Star Wars: Toynk Unveils All-New The Mandalorian Collectibles

✖

When The Mandalorian first debuted on Disney+, Star Wars fans struggled to find merchandise honoring the narrative, as Lucasfilm kept such a close lid on the events of the story that they didn't want to spoil any of it by releasing too many collectibles that could ruin the series' surprises. Luckily, in the months since the debut season concluded, fans have been overwhelmed with exciting items to add to their collection, with Toynk Toys releasing an enamel pin honoring Baby Yoda and a necklace that pays tribute to the remnants of the Galactic Empire, as seen being worn by Werner Herzog's character in the series.

(Photo: Toynk Toys)

The Child Eating Frog Enamel Pin - $9.99

This pin may not be made of Beskar but the quality is sure to be first-rate. Made of colored enamel inlay with a durable metal pin - perfect to be pinned on shirts or bags.

Pins are the perfect size for collecting! Customize your hat, backpack, and more! Made of durable base metal with colorful enamel inlay and measuring 1.1 inches, this pin won't lose its integrity for years.

May the Force Be With You. Or better yet, wear it through this Baby Yoda Enamel Pin. Add this to your collection & purchase some more to share with your friends and family - Star Wars fan or not, Baby Yoda's charm will fail, never.

(Photo: Toynk Toys)

Cog Medal Necklace - $49.99

Necklaces are the perfect accessory! Customize your wardrobe in Star Wars style! Made of durable base metal, this necklace won't lose its integrity for years. Officially licensed, this Star Wars Mandalorian Cog Medal Necklace is a great way to show off your fandom!

Anyone who watched the series couldn't help but fall in love with the adorable "The Child," a character made all the more exciting by how little we knew about him before the series debuted. Audiences weren't the only ones taken by the character, as Herzog was also captivated by his co-star.

"It was a phenomenal achievement of sculpting mechanically. When I saw this, it was so convincing, it was so unique," Herzog previously shared with The New York Times. "And then the producers talked about, 'Shouldn’t we have a fallback version with green screen and have it be completely digitally created?' I said to them: It would be cowardly. You are the trailblazers. Show the world what you can do."

Season Two of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ this October. You can head to Toynk's website for more Star Wars merchandise.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.