Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fan Perfectly Recreates Mon Calamari Costume

Ever since the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+ crash landed on the moon Trask, Star Wars fans have been obsessed with the homely look for an unnamed Mon Calamari dock worker. In a moment that could perhaps best be described as being the result of a limited budget (as inaccurate an assessment as that might be), the fish character looks like he’s stepped right out of a non-Star Wars movie. Much to the delight of Star Wars fans though the character has an easily replicated look, the alien is clearly wearing a regular looking, Earth-made knit sweater. As one fan noticed over the weekend, the sweater can easily be purchased online (with only a few extra accessories needed).

It all started when Twitter user @lightreyber noticed that the “Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve 100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater” is the exact sweater from The Mandalorian. They weren’t the first to discover this though as the top review for the item is literally a Star Wars cosplayer showing off how good it looks when accompanied with a Mon Calamari mask and some fish hands. Written by user “Victor L. Ward” on Amazon, the review reads; “Keeps you cool and dry on the moon of Trask; The sweater was perfect for keeping me warm and dry during my shift on the cold wet docks out here on the moon of Trask. I was also pleasantly surprised to see that it doubles as high fashion!”

Ward’s review is dated November 22, 2020, just two weeks after “Chapter 10: The Passenger” aired on Disney+.

Ward’s five-star review of the sweater wasn’t the only one where the user was clad in a Mon Calamari mask. Another user, “Daniel S” also wrote: “Bought navy blue for a The Mandalorian cosplay. It’s the same design as used in the show for the Mon Calamari at the docks. Could be the same sweater. Looks screen accurate and very comfortable. I’m a fisherman as my day job so this seemed like a natural cosplay and I already had the bibs. Just need to eliminate the ‘grundens’ lettering and it’ll be ready to go.” Yet another user, “George Starkey,” simply titled their review “It’s not a trap!,” a reference to the most famous Mon Calamari, Admiral Ackbar.

Production on The Mandalorian season three is scheduled to begin this year; however, there’s been no official word from Disney or Lucasfilm when the series will return. Though the first two batches of episodes for the show debuted in the fall of 2019 and 2020, this year’s autumn slot on Disney+ will be for the spinoff series, .