The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm Exec Teases a "Rollercoaster" Over Last Three Episodes

✖

There are only three episodes left in the second season of Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but if the series has been a bit of a wild ride for fans thus far with various reveals and live-action first appearances, then they may want to brace themselves. Lucasfilm executive Hal Hickel says that the season's final trio of episodes will be a "rollercoaster", though he didn't tease anything that would reveal exactly what that rollercoaster would entail.

On Twitter, Hickel teased fans about the nature of the upcoming three episodes in just a simple one-line tweet, punctuated with a smile emoji: Y'all in for a rollercoaster these last three episodes. :) #Mandalorian"

Y’all in for a rollercoaster these last three episodes. :) #Mandalorian — Hal Hickel (@halhickel) November 29, 2020

So far this season, fans have already had a lot to unpack, but the most recent episode -- "Chapter 13: The Jedi" -- may have been the most momentous. The episode saw the live-action debut of the beloved Ahsoka Tano, played here by Rosario Dawson, but that wasn't the only major event. The episode also gave The Child (or Baby Yoda if you prefer) a back story as well as a real name, filling in quite a few details and setting the stage for what could lead to a dramatic season finale.

In "The Jedi", it's revealed that The Child is named Grogu and was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. However, when the Empire rose to power -- and the younglings slaughtered -- Grogu was hidden and taken from the Temple. Ahsoka decides that she will not train Grogu but tells Din to take Grogu to the Deep Core planet Tython. The ancient Jedi home world, Tython is the home of the ancient ruins of a temple with strong connection to the Force. If Din places Grogu on the seeing stone at the top of the mountain and the child reaches out through the Force, one of the few remaining Jedi may notice and come searching.

Of course, the episode also suggests that Grogu may be an unsuitable padawan -- his feelings for his "dad" Din are extremely strong, something that Ahsoka found concerning. The episode also saw the name-drop of one of the biggest villains in Star Wars, Grand Admiral Thrawn, making some believe that a live-action take on the character is on the way.

New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 debut Fridays on Disney+

What do you think is in store for the last three episodes of The Mandalorian's second season? Let us know in the comments.