Is Star Wars Teasing Darth Maul’s Return in The Mandalorian Season 2?

The Mauldalorian was trending on Twitter today and now fans are wondering what it means. Some think it’s a sign of Maul’s return in the second season of The Mandalorian. Could that be the case? Well, no, not likely. If you’re a fan who has only seen the live-action Star Wars releases, then it’s understandable that you may make that assumption. Maul had a cameo appearance in Solo: A Star Story. With that film’s sequels shelved, its a dangling plot thread. Why not follow up in The Mandalorian? It doesn’t that there’s a photo of some Mauldalorian cosplay floating around that some are mistaking for a photo from the set of The Mandalorian‘s second season.

But the truth is the hashtag is related to the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which premiered on Friday. Disney put some official Clone Wars emoji on Twitter. #TheMauldalorian is one of them. It brings up an emoji of a Mandalorian armor helmet with red paint and spikes that make the helmet resemble Darth Maul. This is the helmet of the Mandalorian Super Commandos like Gar Saxon that served Darth Maul when he took control of the Mandalorian Empire during The Clone War.

That’s what The Mauldalorian is referring to. It’s not a mysterious tease about Maul’s return in The Mandalorian Season Two, but a reference to a storyline from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Also, Obi-Wan Kenobi killed Maul (again) in an episode of Star Wars Rebels, which takes place years prior to the events of The Mandalorian. They resurrected Darth Maul once already. Twice might be pushing credibility.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debut Fridays on Disney+. The Mandalorian returns for its second season in October. Keep reading to see how some fans are reacting to the mystery of “The Mauldalorian.”

