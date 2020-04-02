Giancarlo Esposito Hints Moff Gideon Could Be Redeemed in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is on a bit of a break before Season 2 this fall but Giancarlo Esposito thinks Season 2 could bring some big changes for his character. He said that Moff Gideon could be redeemed in the next batch of episodes. The character was the big bad of the first season and fans seemed to love how quietly menacing he could be until chaos broke out in that final episode. It would be hard to see the wielder of the Darksaber be redeemed. But the actor says there is still room to grow for his character.

“I love it! I love the villains because they could possibly be redeemed as really being good human beings,” Esposito explained. “Moff Gideon is someone who is basically a warden of one of the planets, or one of the galaxies, that are given to Moffs to oversee so that people don’t overrun and take people out. He’s sort of a warden. But Moff Gideon, my Moff, is the top warden. So he could be there to change things for the better. Even though he’s not approved by everyone, they will see him having done so. So I love the villain, because there’s room to grow. There’s room for the dark to come to the light, and I love that people love the villains, because villains can be redeemed. There’s something that they really want, and I think Moff Gideon, in the end, wants to see our universe survive.”

Season 2 could bring some other changes as well. The star told reporters about his role expanding in the next installment during the TCA winter press tour. Something big could be on the horizon for the fall.

“It’s growing. Yes, I do. I most certainly do. It’s been exciting to be a part of that project because of the iconic nature of it, but even more so, because it has returned me to the Star Wars that I loved,” he said. “I saw the first few movies and dropped away because it became more and more in a different vein than what I wanted to be in, but this is the true space western. It gives you room and space and each one is a little bit of a film. So you’re able to tell a story visually and it returns to the original guts of mythology based deeply rooted in Joe Campbell’s mythology which George Lucas was so fond of and which is why he was inclusive of that mythology in Star Wars so I’m pleased to be a part of that.”

That Darksaber still looms as does the motivation for wanting Baby Yoda in the first place. Esposito has commented on both of those topics at the expo as well. It’s not hard to see why people are excited for Season 2 of The Mandalorian with that hook of an ending. If the first season didn’t make it clear, basically anything can happen in this series heading forward.