Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Reportedly Adds Parks and Recreation Star

The third season of The Mandalorian is currently being filmed, with the upcoming adventures potentially having added Parks and Recreation star Jim O’Heir in an undisclosed role. The authenticity of the report has yet to be verified, though these details were revealed during a conversation between O’Heir and Rob Lowe on Lowe’s podcast Parks and Recollection. During the exchange, O’Heir played coy, while it was Lowe who implied that his former co-star was involved in the galaxy far, far away, with it also being merely a rumor that The Mandalorian Season 3 was the specific project O’Heir was involved in.

When O’Heir was asked what he was currently working on, he replied, “Oh, shoot. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say where I am. I can say a state. I’m in a state, New Mexico, I don’t know,” while Lowe would go on to joke, “I will say, Jim, I know what you’re working on, and it rhymes with the latest installment of ‘Bar Wars.’”

Despite the ambiguity of both O’Heir and Lowe in this exchange, the process of elimination points towards the actor being in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Surely it would have been possible for O’Heir to be involved in another Star Wars series, but given the timeline of when production on projects like Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Andor wrapped, we can likely rule these projects out. The Mandalorian is typically able to complete production in southern California, so filming in New Mexico is outside the norm for the series, but the lack of other possible projects that could shoot in the area pins the actor’s involvement to being The Mandalorian.

O’Heir played Jerry Gurgich in Parks and Recreation, who was often the butt of jokes, to the point that it wasn’t even revealed until late into the series that “Jerry” wasn’t even his real name, he was just too embarrassed to correct anyone. His comedic sensibilities likely mean that he’ll be providing some levity to the upcoming season, though with the series previously featuring comedians like Amy Sedaris and Horatio Sanz, it wouldn’t be out of the norm for the program to enlist talented comedians to bring levity to the narrative.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

