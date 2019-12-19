Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Billy Dee Williams Thanks The Rock for “Enjoyable” Hobbs & Shaw

✖

Billy Dee Williams is one of the many iconic actors who returned to the Star Wars franchise for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the Skywalker Saga that began back in 1977. The new film marks the first time since 1983 that Williams has portrayed Lando Calrissian on the big screen, and he recently revealed his workout regimen for the role. In fact, Williams shares a trainer with one of the buffest men in Hollywood: Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The two men even met at D23 Expo earlier this year and bonded over their shared connection. Williams just took his appreciation for The Rock a step further by posting a photo of himself watching Johnson's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

"@therock Thank you for making my flight so enjoyable! #hobbsandshaw 👏👏👏," Williams wrote.

The Rock has yet to reply to Williams' post, but we'll definitely be keeping an eye out for a response. However, many fans did comment on the photo:

"I can imagine Chewie or Nien Nunb sitting off camera to your right," @ianmildred joked.

"Billy D killing it the new Star Wars," @hoodrat_jedi added.

"Thank you for making Star Wars so enjoyable. Was real special seeing you in the cockpit of the Falcon again," @ashvanblackshaw added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 57%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie "a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds" and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.