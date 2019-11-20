Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Character Posters Released

Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Pictures today released 12 character posters for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Characters featured on the posters include Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Jannah (Naomi Ackie), Zori Bliss (Keri Russell), and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams). You can take a look at all 12 of the posters below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

BB-8

C-3PO

Chewbacca

D-O

Finn

Jannah

Kylo Ren

Lando Calrissian

Poe Dameron

R2-D2

Rey

Zorri Bliss