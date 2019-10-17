Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Daisy Ridley Teases “Reylo Thing”

The highly-anticipated release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is only a couple of months away, and fans are eager to find out the fate of their favorite characters. One of the biggest topics of discussion by fans on social media is Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and whether or not we will see a “Bendemption.” If Ben Solo redeems himself, there’s also the question of his romantic fate. There are plenty of Reylo shippers out there who want to see Kylo end up with Daisy Ridley‘s character. Ridley recently assured Entertainment Weekly that “this Reylo thing” will be addressed in The Rise of Skywalker.

“It does not bother me, people writing theories,” Ridley explained. “It’s really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what’s sort of going to happen, I think it’ll be really interesting to see people’s reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there’s this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren’t.”

Ridley goes on to hint that the romantic connection between the two characters does not go unaddressed in the film.

“J.J. [Abrams] does deal [with] it,” she added. “It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

During D23 Expo this summer Ridley also teased her epic confrontation with Kylo Ren on the fallen ruins of the Death Star, as shown in the new footage released at the event.

“What’s fun is what’s been teased so far has confounded the fans because when I’m in the desert is he in the TIE [fighter]? What’s going on? Am I running away? Am I running toward [something]? In the fight, we’re fighting each other,” Ridley explained in an interview with PEOPLE.

She added that the new movie serves as a fitting conclusion while also following off of the events of the previous film.

“It’s, I think, a very satisfying story. Because also, leaving [The Last Jedi] I was like, ‘Oh I guess we’ve mined that relationship.’ No, no, we’ve mined it some more,” Ridley explained.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.