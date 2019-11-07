Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Shares Hilarious Video of Reggie Watts Singing His Name

Ever since the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released last month, John Boyega’s Instagram has become a treasure trove of goodies. Most of his posts have been Star Wars related, ranging from photos about the FinnPoe ship to some hilarious videos. However, some of his content hasn’t been related to the franchise at all and it’s just as delightful. Yesterday, the actor gave humorous tips on how to be a stock model, and his latest post shows The Late Late Show‘s Reggie Watts singing his name over and over again.

“lol how did I miss this?? Official gym song is sorted! 😂 let me know if you want a version with the lyrics…. it’s hard to learn 👀👀😂 1h,” Boyega wrote.

As you can see, the video is just Watts singing the word “Boyega” while images of the actor appear onscreen.

Many people commented on the post:

“This is what my internal monologue sounds like 24/7,” @kerrilovegood joked.

“This is top self content,” @girls_with_sabers added.

“🎵BOYEGA🎵,” @iloveyouandsoshouldyou replied.

