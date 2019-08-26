Star Wars Fans React to New The Rise of Skywalker Footage

Today Disney released online the new special look at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that debuted during the Walt Disney Pictures panel at the D23 Expo on Saturday. The footage shows Rey wearing black and wielding a red dual-lightsaber. It also shows her clashing with Kylo Ren and C-3PO with red eyes.

Star Wars fans are eager to watch and have been Tweeting their first reaction. Keep reading to see what fans are saying.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will end the Star Wars sequel trilogy and serves as the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. The film sees Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams return to direct following Rian Johnson’s work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

What do you think of the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage? How do you think the Skywalker saga is going to come to an end? Let us know what you think about all of this in the comments. Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20th.

OMFG

LOOK AT HER OMFG #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Nua5l0Q19O — Star Wars Stuff 2 (@starwarstuff2) August 26, 2019

The Best One?

Happy Tears

Oh my. My heart is full of excitement and happy tears. #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/M1WO3iNFWa — Ian Bulaclac (@Ian_Boolocklock) August 26, 2019

You Have My Attention

Hmmm… ok Star Wars 9… you have my attention… Keep in mind I liked 8 and it’s diverting expectations.. yes I like grumpy old Luke, fight me.



But that last shot… That better not be a damn “Psyche!” — Nyuu Bluxome Vultee (@NyuuVultee) August 26, 2019

What a Way to Start a Week

The new Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker trailer is here. What a way to start the week! https://t.co/PyUlV3xarU — RXP 103.9 | Colorado Springs’ Alternative (@1039rxp) August 26, 2019

Get In the Car

Amazing

Happy Run

What a Treat

Watch the Chair