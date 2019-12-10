Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Score Lands Online

As is tradition with Star Wars films, ahead of the release of the movie, the entire score for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been released! Walt Disney Studios has placed twenty three full tracks (with some seemingly omitted) available for listening on their For Your Consideration awards site. You can listen to all of them by clicking here, and know that unlike Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, the track listings are not used for the tracks, they’re simply listed as “Track 1,” “Track 2,” etc. Spoilers from the titles need not apply this time, though the general mood of tracks near the “ending” might give listeners an idea of what is going on, which some extreme fans would perhaps consider a spoiler.

Composer John Williams returns to score the film, having composed the music for all nine feature films in the Skywalker saga. Williams’ brother, Don Williams, a performer and studio percussionist, spoke about working on The Rise of Skywalker‘s score previously, and teased that it will feature all of the themes from the Star Wars franchise.

“It is top to bottom music,” Don explained. “We’ve done four days and we just scratched the surface. I think we’ve got something like 34 minutes in the canon at this point, but I can tell you that every theme that you ever heard is gonna be compiled into this last effort. Everyone: Leia, Yoda, the Phantom, the Darth, all of it. It’s gonna be in there and in his usual style, he hides them. You gotta go look for them. You’ll find them, but you gotta go look for them.”

To date Williams has been nominated for eighteen total Grammy nominations for his work on Star Wars including wins for the original film in 1977, its 1981 sequel The Empire Strikes Back, and for 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Williams has also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score for five of the eight released films, only winning for the original movie in 1977.

“Aside from George Lucas, nobody deserves more credit for the success of Star Wars than John Williams,” Luke Skywalker star Mark Hamill previously told Variety about the composer’s work on the series

“It’s indescribable, how he elevates every scene. He’s got to understand the emotion of the scene, the dynamics of whatever conflict we’re trying to portray, as deeply as an actor does. In a way, that’s even more complex. As an actor, you’re only one person, one instrument in the orchestra. He’s the entire cast.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will land in theaters on December 20th.