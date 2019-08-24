Lucasfilm Reveals Official Timeline of the Star Wars Saga

Yesterday at the D23 conference, Disney unveiled the new official timeline of Star Wars films and television. The timeline now divides the entire Star Wars saga into three eras. The names of those eras will be familiar to anyone who has been following Marvel’s most recent Star Wars comic book releases.

Those three eras are the Age of Republic, the Age of Rebellion, and the Age of Resistance. Each takes its name from the group the heroes fought for during the film trilogy that took place during that era. The television shows expand on those eras, telling stories between and around the films.

Here’s the timeline that was shown during the panel. The photograph was shared by @inthewakeofdawn on Twitter.

The Age of Republic is the era of the prequel trilogy — Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith — chronicling the fall of the Galactic Republic and the rise of the Galactic Empire. The animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars also takes place during this era, spanning the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

The Age of Rebellion is the era of the original Star Wars trilogy — Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi — telling the story of the Rebel Alliance’s fight against the Empire. Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are each part of this era, bridging the gap between this era and the Age of Republic while shedding light on how the Rebel Alliance came to be.

The Age of Resistance is the era of the sequel trilogy — Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — telling the story of the Resistance and the First Order’s battles after the fall of the Empire. This era also includes the animated series Star Wars: Resistance and the story behind the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park.

The upcoming live-action series Star Wars: The Mandalorian will take place during the Age of Resistance, in the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will take place during the same era as Solo and Star Wars Rebels, after the end of the Age of Republic and before the events of the original Star Wars. The upcoming television prequel to Rogue One will be another addition to the Age of Rebellion.

