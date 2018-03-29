Star Wars: Mark Hamill Weighs In On William Shatner “Feud”

For more than four decades, science fiction fans have had a playful rivalry between those who enjoy Star Wars and those who enjoy Star Trek, with each camp trying to prove which side is superior. The rivalry even extended to some of the series’ biggest stars, with Star Trek icon William Shatner sometimes poking fun at Star Wars icon Mark Hamill. While the banter is always innocently playful, Hamill can’t quite grasp Shatner’s intentions with his teasing remarks.

“Carrie [Fisher] said, ‘Follow William Shatner [on Twitter], he’s funny.’ So I said, ‘Okay, I’ll follow him,’” Hamill recalled to Sway’s Universe. “Within two hours, there was a screenshot of ‘Mark Hamill followed you’ and he wrote, ‘A four-word horror story.’”

Hamill knows that the joke was all in good fun, but as he doesn’t know Shatner quite well, he found the remarks to be slightly off-putting.

“I said, ‘I don’t know how to take this really,’ because if it was a friend of mine, I’d say it was perverse humor or stuff like that,” Hamill confessed. “I think he wants to have a fun feud with me, I just don’t know where he’s coming from, because I think a feud’s gotta be mutual, it can’t just be one-sided. And I’m just not motivated. I’m a lover, not a fighter.”

The Star Wars actor might not be close with Shatner, yet he did reveal a number of close connections he has with some of the biggest names in the “rival” franchise.

“You can like them both,” Hamill noted. “Some of my best friends are from Star Trek. Brent Spiner, I met Leonard Nimoy, great guy. I’m not sure about William Shatner.”

One of the most recent exchanges between the two actors came following the announcement that Hamill was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Shatner took to Twitter to congratulate the actor, while adding, “Ask for a star on the south side of the street. I’m on the north side and don’t want to devalue the neighborhood.”

Hamill’s response included a slight tweak on a classic Star Trek phrase, retorting, “Thanks, Bill. It wouldn’t be as special without a classic Shatner-burn from you! Live Long, But Get Lost.”

[H/T YouTube, Sway’s Universe]