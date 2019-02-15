Star Wars Announces Triple Force Friday

The Force will be particularly strong on one Friday this year, because Star Wars has officially announced something it’s calling “Triple Force Friday” for October 4th.

This isn’t the first time the brand has had a major product launch announced far in advance, but one interesting thing about Triple Force Friday is how it’s specifically promoting three (thus the “triple” in the name) upcoming projects. Specifically, Star Wars: Episode IX, the live-action streaming series The Mandalorian, and the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other than that, little is known about the event at this time. Here’s just about the only information StarWars.com has on it beyond the fact that it exists:

“Products spanning categories from toys to collectibles, housewares, books, apparel, and more will go on sale beginning at 12:01 a.m. on October 4. As with past Force Friday celebrations, stores around the world will join the festivities with in-store events and midnight openings.”

The site does suggest fans should “stay tuned” for more information, and it’s likely we will see more information made public between now and October, much like with previous Force Friday events.

Star Wars: Episode IX, which still has not revealed its official title, is scheduled to release in theaters on December 20, 2019. The Mandalorian, which stars Pedro Pascal and is set to release on the upcoming streaming service Disney+, does not currently have a release date. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, developed by Respawn Entertainment, is tentatively set to release Holiday 2019.

What sort of products are you looking forward to, if any? Have you taken part in Force Friday shenanigans in the past? Let us know in the comments!