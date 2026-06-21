After 49 Years of Star Wars, These 5 Things Still Make No Sense About The Empire

The Empire has been a critical part of Star Wars since A New Hope (first just called Star Wars) kicked off the franchise in 1977. In fact, even before the history of the Empire and Darth Vader’s status as a Sith Lord were really known, the Empire dominated the narrative with its ruthless officers, intimidating stormtroopers, and planet killing weapon the Death Star. Since then, Star Wars movies and TV shows have only taken an even deeper look at the Empire, not only in the rest of the original trilogy but also in myriad other movies and shows as well.

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The prequel trilogy, for example, was essential in establishing how the Empire had been formed and how Palpatine rose to power. In the years since, many TV shows, including Star Wars Rebels, Andor, and even Star Wars: The Bad Batch, have offered greater insight into the Dark Times and the Empire’s rule. In spite of this considerable screen time for the Empire, though, there are still so many things about it that make no sense—and these five are some of the most notable.

Darth Vader Gave Up on the Idea of Overthrowing Palpatine

One of the most surprising aspects of the Empire, and among the things that just don’t make sense, is the fact that Darth Vader very quickly gave up on usurping Emperor Palpatine and taking over as the ruler of the Empire. For one, the Sith Rule of Two essentially guarantees that a Sith apprentice will attempt to overthrow their master. In addition to that, though Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader very quickly says this is something he wants to do in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. It’s therefore odd that he basically makes no mention of it again.

Even when Vader does eventually turn on Palpatine, it’s to save his son, not to dethrone Palpatine and take his place. Sure, Vader lost a lot of his will to rise to power when he was nearly killed by Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the death of Padmé no doubt took the fight out of him even more. Even so, it feels like a natural desire for Vader to want Palpatine’s power for himself, and it’s odd that he never really made a move for that power and instead remained subservient to Palpatine.

Palpatine Only Cared About the Empire If He Was Involved

While Vader might not have been all that interested in taking Palpatine’s place, the Emperor was certainly obsessed with maintaining his power—so much so, in fact, that he had a plan in place for the Empire to be brought down with him rather than continue on without him. This plan, named Operation: Cinder, essentially meant that the Empire was meant to be destroyed in the event of Palpatine’s death. This concept might have been a way to make sure no one tried to kill him, but it really doesn’t make much sense.

Palpatine was unquestionably a conceited, selfish, evil being who unsurprisingly didn’t want anyone threatening his power. However, wanting the Empire he built to be destroyed if he wasn’t alive is an absolutely wild perspective to have, and it’s one that seems far-fetched even for Palpatine. Audiences also now know that Palpatine had plans in place to be resurrected (somehow, he would return), which makes this even less logical. If he planned to return, why would he want the Empire destroyed rather than there waiting for him?

The Empire Never Fixed Stormtroopers’ Helmets

It’s a decades-long joke in the Star Wars fanbase that stormtroopers have terrible aim, and although there have been many arguments for why this might be the case, Star Wars hasn’t technically given a direct reason for why their aim is so bad. The most the movies and shows have given audiences are hints that this could be due to the helmets themselves, with even Luke Skywalker saying he couldn’t see anything out of them in the original trilogy.

Yet, if the stormtrooper helmets are indeed the reason why they have such notoriously horrible aim, then it makes absolutely no sense that the Empire wouldn’t have addressed this immediately. Surely, the ability to shoot with accuracy would be paramount for the stormtroopers as they were carrying out their various tasks for the Empire, so it’s next to impossible that this issue with the helmets wouldn’t have been high on the Imperials’ list of things to fix.

So Many Things About the Death Star Make No Sense

The Death Star is a terrifying weapon and an iconic part of Star Wars, but there are many things about it that make absolutely no sense. Fans have actually called Star Wars out for the completely illogical construction of the Death Star because of how much it would have cost alone. Equally nonsensical is the fact that it took nearly 20 years to build the first Death Star, yet the second one was created within a few years. Maybe the Empire had learned some tricks for building a Death Star along the way, but this still makes zero sense.

Similarly, the fact that Galen Erso was able to build a weakness into the Death Star makes little sense, as they knew Galen was initially unwilling to return to the Empire and therefore should have been on high alert about his possible sabotage. Finally, it makes very little sense that the Empire would opt to build another Death Star after the first one failed so spectacularly—and, clearly, they absolutely should not have done so.

The Empire Had Little to No Contingency Plan

As mentioned, Palpatine had created Operation: Cinder with the intention of not allowing anyone to step in and lay claim to the Empire even in the event of his death, so this undoubtedly had an impact on the Imperials’ contingency plans. Despite that, it remains very odd that the Imperials seemed to have no plans of their own in place, not only for this possibility, but also for many others. In fact, Star Wars has only made this even stranger by introducing characters like Thrawn and Moff Gideon, who clearly were loyal to the Empire, not to Palpatine.

Yet, Star Wars movies and shows set after Return of the Jedi, from The Mandalorian to The Mandalorian and Grogu and many in between, have proven that the Imperials really were scattered and weak following Palpatine’s death and the fall of the Empire. Some loyalists may have believed in Operation: Cinder, but it’s very difficult to believe that there was no group of Imperials that had a solid plan for when Palpatine died and/or in the event that the Empire fell to the Rebels.

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