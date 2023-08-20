Star Wars: Visions One-Shot Announced

Disney+ recently released the highly anticipated second season of their hit Star Wars series, Star Wars: Visions, and it gives us more episodes done by animators from around the world. Star Wars: Visions Season 1 was received pretty well, and the second season debuted with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. There has been no word on if Star Wars: Visions will return for a third season, but we are getting a new installment in the form of a comic. Earlier today, StarWars.com revealed that Peach Momoko was working on a one-off comic titled Star Wars: Visions – Peach Momoko #1, which will be released later this year.

"I designed Popo couple years ago just for fun and have always wanted to use her in a comic," Momoko revealed. "I felt this was the perfect opportunity."

"I wanted to tell a story about a cult. And I felt within the Star Wars universe, the dark side was something that ties to when a human, or something living, loses itself and then wants to rely on believing something in order to have hope to live," Momoko continued. "I believe falling to the dark side is nothing to be ashamed of. It could save you. Sometimes the dark side can help defeat your trauma and fear. In the story, Ankok's belief is that the time when light defeats darkness has ended. It is the time to accept the darkness. And Tata is only using the dark side to help those who need a 'dark light.'"

What Is Star Wars: Visions About?

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to "Star Wars: Visions"—a collection of animated short films that will stream exclusively on Disney+. The anime studios are Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away."

Star Wars: Visions Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Star Wars franchise as we learn it.

